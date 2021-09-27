FTI: Canada returns to Indian summer » News | Hint

The land of lakes and forests has finally reopened its borders to Austrian vacationers. The tour operator has already recorded several short-term bookings for September and October 2021. But the demand will also increase significantly in the summer of 2022. “We are pleased to reopen Canada in time for the Indian summer, because the country is clearly one of the most popular long-distance travel destinations for For Austrians. We are assuming that there is a steadily increasing demand for the coming months, which is why the entire portfolio can be booked again until the travel period at the end of October 2022”, confirms Doris Oberkanens, Director of Sales and Marketing at FTI. “Canada is ideal, especially in times of social distancing, as it is easy to maintain sufficient distance in the world’s second largest country by area.”

Direct flights from Vienna to Montreal and Toronto

From Vienna there are direct flights to Montreal with Austrian Airlines and Toronto with Air Canada. Experience Indian summer up close In Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia in the east of the country, Indian summer in September and October is a particularly great experience. During the day, temperatures are still pleasant and the numerous maple trees sparkle in red and gold. Meanwhile, with a bit of luck, visitors can actually see the northern lights at night.

In a rental car across eastern Canada

During the 12-day “Classic Eastern Canada” car rental tour, guests experience a diverse mix of Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City as well as nature in Niagara Falls and Algonquin County Park. “When you walk around one of the park’s lakes, you can see the amazing color of the leaves, and maybe even watch a moose bathing,” Oberkanens says. Wildlife lovers can also take an evening bear watching tour at the Duchesnay Holiday Resort in Quebec.

Spend the night in idyllic residences

If you are looking for closeness to nature even at night, you can enjoy your stay in a typical Canadian log cabin style hotel. The Sacacomie Lodge in Quebec, for example, has an indoor spa with various whirlpools and a sauna. Around the hotel and on the lake there are many sports options such as canoeing, hiking, dog sledding and snowshoeing in winter. Active vacationers will love the Hidden Valley Resort on Peninsula Lake near Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario. The lake is a paradise for fishermen and water sports enthusiasts and it has a large golf course. The wooden houses at Killarney Lodge are particularly romantic with a stunning view of Lake Two Rivers, which is right in front of the door. (red)