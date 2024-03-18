Vela SNR H-alpha-RGB – Spectrum Science

The eight-piece mosaic shows an area approximately 11 x 8 degrees surrounding the Philae supernova remnant. In addition to the thread-like remnants of a star explosion 11,000 years ago, there are many other emission nebulae in this region of the Milky Way.
Data about the image
|[email protected]
|Goal
|Supernova remnant Philae
|location
|Chameleon Observatory, Ongalla Lodge, Namibia
|time
|
05/10/2023 00:00
|camera
|ASI 071 MC
|Telescope/lens
|Williams Optic Red Cat 51
|Multiple
|Astrophysics Mach 1
|Exposure time
|RGB: 59x600s, H-alpha: 68x600s
|Post-processing
|Pics Insight, Photoshop
View full image
Average rating:
Please allow Javascript to maintain the full functionality of Spektrum.de.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Another change was observed on the boiling surface of Betelgeuse
Question for information – How can you prevent dementia and how do you deal with it?
Bananas with fungal infection: Australia allows GMO varieties – News