The evolution of prebiotics: how did life originate?

June 5, 2023
Faye Stephens

Where does evolution begin?

The period before life emerges is called prebiotic development. But where is the origin of life? This complex question has plagued humanity for centuries. Science has always tried to find answers and has already celebrated many research successes. However, there are many different theories about the beginning of life, some of which contradict each other. Various hypotheses about how life began include, for example, those that place place of origin at the center of considerations. These may be hot springs and warm pools, tectonic cracks or layers of ice. Other theories focus specifically on the order in which the components of life appeared.

