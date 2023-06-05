The evolution of prebiotics: how did life originate?

podcast by



Where does evolution begin?

The period before life emerges is called prebiotic development. But where is the origin of life? This complex question has plagued humanity for centuries. Science has always tried to find answers and has already celebrated many research successes. However, there are many different theories about the beginning of life, some of which contradict each other. Various hypotheses about how life began include, for example, those that place place of origin at the center of considerations. These may be hot springs and warm pools, tectonic cracks or layers of ice. Other theories focus specifically on the order in which the components of life appeared.

Only the point in time when life appeared is roughly clear: before About 3.5 to 4 billion years of life on Earth Originated. But fossil and rock finds from that time are rare. Therefore, there are only a few reliable results.

The topic of evolution is very complex as it affects many different scientific disciplines. From biology to chemistry and earth sciences to bioinformatics, very different research groups are working on the same questions: How did life originate on Earth? How did dead matter finally become alive? This is also important for Questions about human development.