Van der Sar is in intensive care after a brain hemorrhage

Edwin van der Sar, former managing director and goalkeeper of Dutch record champions Ajax Amsterdam, has suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The club said the 52-year-old is in hospital in intensive care and is in stable condition. “Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We are thinking of you.” As soon as more concrete information becomes available, we will inform you of further information.

The newspaper “De Telegraaf” reported that Van der Sar suffered a brain hemorrhage while on vacation in Croatia. He was taken to a clinic by rescue helicopter from a Croatian island.

After a disappointing season, Van der Sar resigned as general manager at Ajax on 1 June. After nearly 11 years in the administration, he said, he was empty-handed, and he wanted to calm down and distance himself. “We’ve been through some really great things, but it’s also been a very difficult period.”

Ajax Amsterdam did not win a title last season and only finished third in the domestic league. The 52-year-old Van der Sar has achieved many national and international successes with Ajax as a goalkeeper and is therefore considered an icon for the club. He was also a goalkeeper for Manchester United and the Dutch national team.

