USA: Soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces her retirement

She is one of the most famous soccer players in the world. Megan Rapinoe has now announced that she will end her career as a professional soccer player in the United States after the season.

American star Megan Rapinoe ends her career as a professional soccer player after the season. The 38-year-old said on social media on Saturday that she had decided with a “deep sense of peace and gratitude” that this season would be her last. At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (from July 20 to August 20), Rapinoe can become the world champion for the third time in a row with the selection of the United States after 2015 and 2019.

At the last World Cup in France, Rapinoe became the top scorer and best player of the tournament. Off the field, she has drawn attention to herself with political statements. Among other things, she declared that she would not want to go to the “fucking White House” to honor US President Donald Trump at the time, even if she won the World Cup. She said Trump is sexist and racist.

Rapinoe plays for OL Reign, a Seattle-area club in the United States Women’s National Soccer League. But she celebrated her greatest success with the American team.

rw DPA