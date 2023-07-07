USA: Park visitors discovered a crack in a roller coaster shaft

United States of America When Jeremy discovered the rift, the operators immediately sealed the ship A roller coaster in North Carolina has been temporarily closed after a park visitor discovered a crack in a support pole. According to the park management, the ride is checked daily. published Jul 3, 2023 at 5:49 pm

This video prompted management at Carowinds Park in Charlotte to shut down the Fury 325 roller coaster for inspection and repair. AP

A family man discovered that a roller coaster shaft in the United States had a crack.

The attraction closed shortly thereafter.

According to the Parks Department of Carowinds Park, the trail, like all others in the park, is inspected daily.

after Shocking video From a North Carolina amusement park, there had to be a roller coaster in it be temporarily closed. The video, which was taken and posted by a concerned father, shows a wide crack in the top of a steel pole from the ride in question.

“I’m not an engineer, but it’s not true,” Jeremy Wagner told CNN during a visit to Carowinds Park in Charlotte. Now the ride, codenamed “Fury 325,” remains closed pending inspections and repairs. It is one of the longest and longest rides in the vast park that straddles the state line between North and South Carolina.

When he discovered the crack, family man Wagner immediately knew something was wrong. He pulled out his cell phone, hit the record button, then zoomed in to show the support pole turning slightly as the passengers zoomed in.

The bug was reported immediately

“My daughter and my niece drove it six times,” says Wagner. Report bugs directly to the park’s guest service as well as to the fire brigade. The latter called him in ten minutes and said that the flight was closed.

“Safety is our top priority,” says the park management. Accordingly, all games, including “Fury 325”, are checked daily to ensure that they are working properly.

