USA in an election year: Doubts are growing about Joe Biden's fitness for office

Two old men with big plans: President Joe Biden (left) and his predecessor and rival Donald Trump. Photo: Agence France-Presse

Joe Biden has proven that he does not need any missteps to fall on the campaign trail: He stumbles over himself. A private investigator officially stated on Thursday that the 81-year-old was an “old man with a bad memory.” Although he did not find any incriminating evidence regarding secret files in Biden's garage, he did find damning details that he published in a report.

Biden himself exposed himself further with his reaction: Instead of apologizing, he shifted the responsibility to staff. He then claimed that his memory was intact, but he immediately confused Mexico with Egypt.

Biden's support is eroding

Biden thus confirmed the special counsel's implicit criticism that he suffers from overestimating his own capabilities. And peace be upon him Donald Trump Material for the claim that he is now just a puppet in the White House — a conspiracy theory that undermines confidence in American democracy.

Biden is no longer the latest four years ago when he defeated Trump. But this week showed how difficult it is to win again. His support among African Americans and Latinos is eroding, and Muslims and young voters are turning away from him because he allows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a show of himself.

Trump has dictatorial fantasies

Meanwhile, Trump portrays himself as a strong man, Allows Congress to dance to his tune, It obstructs a settlement on border protection and aid funds for Ukraine. And It also questions Europe's security architecture, In the middle of wartime.

It appears that on November 5, Americans will have to choose whether they want to entrust the White House to an 81-year-old man whose ability to hold the position is in doubt. Or a 78-year-old man with dictatorial fantasies. We should not envy their choice, nor should we, who will have to live with the consequences.

