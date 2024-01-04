US: Trump's companies reportedly benefited from government hotel bookings

Former US President Donald Trump's companies reportedly benefited heavily from hotel bookings by foreign governments during his tenure. The Democrats The US House of Representatives Oversight Committee released a 156-page report alleging that Trump's hotels and properties received at least $7.8 million (about 7.1 million euros) in payments from at least 20 countries, including entities controlled by local and state governments.

Most of the payments — more than five million dollars — came from China, including the Chinese embassy America and ICBC, a Chinese state-owned bank.

“These countries often spend heavily on Donald Trump's estates, apartments and hotel stays, personally enriching President Trump as he makes foreign policy decisions that align with their political agenda and have broader implications for the United States,” the report said.

Payment from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait

It lists in detail payments from individual countries to Trump properties and hotels. In addition to donations China and some larger amounts in the six-figure range, for example from countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, but it lists smaller amounts under $10,000 from other countries.

The report is based on documents from an accounting firm that has long worked for Trump's companies. The group fought to release the documents amid protracted legal disputes. However, the effort stalled after a power shift in the House of Representatives, where Trump's Republicans took control.

“Just Part of Trump's Harvest”

Democrat Jamie Raskin criticized the documents released so far for providing insight into only a handful of payments — from Trump's two years as president and from the perspective of four of his companies. Raskin said the $7.8 million was “definitely a fraction of Trump's illegal foreign government money.”

Trump wants to run again as a Republican in the next US presidential election, which will be held in early November. He is currently leading Republican presidential candidates in opinion polls.