US Presidential Election 2024: Debate between Republicans in the first televised duel without Trump, but about him

The main candidates for the US Republican presidency, with the exception of favorite former President Donald Trump, competed against each other in the first televised debate. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie campaigned for conservative voters in the panel discussion, conducted by right-wing Fox News. .

Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arizona Governor Asa Hutchinson also participated in the debate in Milwaukee, northern Wisconsin. Topics included the rising national debt, climate change, abortion rights and former US President Donald Trump.

Bitter debate on top favourites

Attitude towards favored candidate Donald Trump has led to bitter arguments in the first televised debate between the two Republican presidential candidates. Politicians such as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sharply attacked Trump, who was absent from the debate on Wednesday night (local time).

US presidential candidate Nikki Haley received rare praise from incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden for criticizing her party rivals in the first televised debate in the race for the Republican nomination for the White House. At the start of the Milwaukee exchange of blows, Healy accused some of her rivals of being partly responsible for the rising national debt in the United States. The former ambassador to the United Nations said many of her opponents on stage were former members of Congress. See also Austria: Account deposit error You have Ron DeSantis. You have Tim Scott. Hailey explained that they have Mike Pence. They all voted to increase the debt. “Donald Trump has taken on $8 trillion in new debt,” she added, referring to the financial policies of the former president, who is clearly ahead of the candidates in the party’s internal polls. “And our children will never forgive us.” “What did she say” (i.e.: “my speech”), Biden wrote in response to Haley’s comments in an Instagram post, attached to a corresponding video from the debate. “Nikki Haley is right,” added Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for Biden’s re-election campaign. Republicans are responsible for some of the country’s worst economic decisions. The US president made his economic policy a mainstay of his campaign, while many senior Republicans criticized the current president’s decisions, known as the “economy economy”, describing them as a failure. ap

Given the four counts against the former president, regardless of anyone’s opinion in the judicial investigation, Christie said: Trump’s behavior is below the dignity of the office of the president of the United States. “Someone has to stop normalizing this behavior.” There was a lot of booing from the audience. And Haley has also been tough on Trump. “We have to face the fact that Trump is the least popular politician in the United States,” said the 51-year-old. “We can’t win an election like this.”

“Donald Trump was the best president of the 21st century.” Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

On the other hand, Trump’s most committed defender has been the young biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has surprisingly reached No. 3 in the polls for Republican candidates. “Donald Trump was the best president of the 21st century,” said the 38-year-old. He promised that if he became president of the United States, he would pardon Trump – and called on other candidates to make the same commitment.

Ramaswamy also blasted Christie for criticizing Trump. The former governor’s entire election campaign was based on “revenge and resentment” against Trump. The crowd rewarded Ramaswamy with cheers. Other applicants such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Tim Scott partially shielded Trump in connection with the judicial investigation. Both spoke of “abusing” the judicial and investigative powers.

Trump’s “competition event” at record rates

Trump, who has a large lead in opinion polls, stayed away from the debate. Instead, he gave an interview to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which was broadcast parallel to the televised debate on Twitter’s online platform, which has since been renamed X. Trump called incumbent Joe Biden “the worst president in history.” United State”.

Trump also made no attempt to hide the fact that he sees his interview as competing with the televised debate of his Republican rivals. The former president said he might expect “better ratings” for the interview in this “crazy forum” than for the discussion. It was also reported on Twitter that the interview had been viewed by 74 million people after just one hour.

Trump justified his refusal by his significant lead over his rivals within the party in opinion polls. Despite his enormous judicial problems, the 77-year-old is the front-runner in the Republican presidential race after four indictments were brought against him.

The former president received about 55 percent of the vote in primary polls, according to an average of RealClearPolitics. That’s more than 40 points ahead of second-place DeSantis, who got about 14 percent. There hasn’t been such a poll lead in a Republican primary in over 40 years.

The Republican primaries, which span several months, begin January 15 in Iowa. The primary winner will challenge incumbent President Joe Biden in the presidential election scheduled for November 5, 2024. The 80-year-old Democratic Party politician is running for a second term.

