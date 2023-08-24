Incredible escape from China: A man flees 300 km across the sea on a motorbike

– A man flees 300 km across the sea on a motorbike A political activist from China has made an amazing escape across the sea. He wants to apply for asylum in South Korea.

Escape vehicle: The South Korean Coast Guard is investigating the jet ski that the activist managed to escape with. Photo: AFP/Korea Coast Guard

A man traveled more than 300 km from China to South Korea on a motorbike. The representative of the NGO “China Dialogue” said that the Chinese citizen is the activist Kwon Byung, who was in prison for mocking President Xi Jinping. Byung was arrested by the South Korean Coast Guard after he fled from east China’s Shandong Province.

The man had only a life jacket, helmet, compass and binoculars. In order to get enough fuel with him, he had five barrels full of petrol with him. It was said that during the voyage across the Yellow Sea, he gradually filled up the petrol and then threw the barrels into the sea.

According to the Coast Guard, the refugee finally got stuck in the Wadden Sea near the South Korean port of Incheon and asked for help. He was later arrested and handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for “illegal entry”.

Activist Kwon Byung, who was identified by China Dialogue, was convicted of subversion in China over his anti-Xi Jinping online posts. According to the NGO, he is now considering applying for asylum in South Korea. However, the country grants political asylum to only a very few people. The Chinese embassy in Seoul declined to comment on the incident.

In recent years, Beijing has tightened travel bans at airports and border crossings to prevent activists from leaving the country.

Agence France-Presse / I

