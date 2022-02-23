Putin holds a meeting of the Russian Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the National Security Council. According to the Kremlin, the meeting is scheduled for Monday.
The basics in brief
- Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the National Security Council.
- According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the situation in eastern Ukraine is “extremely tense”.
- The meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday.
Due to the fighting in eastern Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin Call the National Security Council to convene. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting will take place on Monday, according to Moscow’s Interfax news agency. Pesco described the situation in the conflict zone as “extremely tense”.
“So far we haven’t seen any signs of relaxation.” International observers have recently been huge Increased violations I spoke against an existing truce.
In the past few days, the situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has deteriorated. Moscow-backed separatists reported several deaths. Ukrainian army She spoke of the killing of two soldiers on Saturday.
In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, near the Russian border, government forces equipped from the west have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014. According to UN estimates, more than 14,000 people have already been killed.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”