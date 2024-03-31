US election campaign: Obama takes control of Biden's campaign

Obama takes control of Biden's campaign
The former president intervened on the campaign trail this week, apparently concerned about Donald Trump's power.
“All hands on deck!” This was the unspoken slogan of the historic gala in which US President Joe Biden raised $26 million on Thursday for his re-election fight. He was not alone on stage at a sold-out Radio City Music Hall in New York, where 5,000 fans paid between $225,000 and $500,000 to help the president financially. TV star Stephen Colbert hosted and Lizzo and Queen Latifah sang. Above all, the 81-year-old Biden had the support of two of his younger and more popular predecessors: Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
