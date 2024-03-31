US election campaign: Obama takes control of Biden's campaign

– Obama takes control of Biden's campaign The former president intervened on the campaign trail this week, apparently concerned about Donald Trump's power.

Barack Obama (62 years old, left) is his best fundraiser – under President Joe Biden (81 years old), Democrats have become the party of the wealthy, while Republicans seek to court America's workforce. Photography: Alex Brandon (AP, Keystone)

Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly. Allow cookies More information

“All hands on deck!” This was the unspoken slogan of the historic gala in which US President Joe Biden raised $26 million on Thursday for his re-election fight. He was not alone on stage at a sold-out Radio City Music Hall in New York, where 5,000 fans paid between $225,000 and $500,000 to help the president financially. TV star Stephen Colbert hosted and Lizzo and Queen Latifah sang. Above all, the 81-year-old Biden had the support of two of his younger and more popular predecessors: Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.