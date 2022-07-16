US abortion debate – House votes in favor of federal abortion rights – News

The US House of Representatives voted in favor of federal abortion rights in the United States.

Representatives voted 219 to 210 in favor of the bill on Friday.

At the end of June, the country’s highest court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

However, the bill is likely to fail in the Senate.

This allows state legislatures or Congress to decide by law whether and how abortion is permitted or prohibited. There is currently no federal law – Democrats want to change that. But they lack the necessary majority in the Senate.

Mix of regulations

By the end of June, a 1973 Supreme Court ruling guaranteed the right to abortion—abortion was legal in all parts of the country at least until the fetus was viable. This decision was overturned by the conservative majority in a historic decision. The result is a patchwork of regulations. Abortion is now largely prohibited in many states.

The Democrats had already unsuccessfully tried in May to enshrine the right to abortion in federal law. At that time, a draft ruling was published, which already showed that the judges want to repeal the right to abortion. Democrats hope to be able to mobilize the cause before the fall congressional elections. Opinion polls assume an increase in the Republican vote. Some are fighting for legislation to ban abortion across the country.