Wildfires in Italy – Tourists flee the beach in Bibione – News

Several tourists have fled to sea at the seaside resort of Bibione on the Adriatic Sea in northern Italy due to a forest fire and were rescued by the coast guard there.

According to media reports, a fire broke out in the area frequented by tourists on Friday afternoon.

Several fire brigades and a firefighting helicopter battle the flames on the border between the regions of Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

Videos showed how the fires devoured trees and thick smoke billowed into the sky, which can be seen from miles away. “We hope that it will not be canceled in the coming hours, but there should be no missing persons,” San Michele Al Tagliamento Deputy Mayor Pierluigi Grosseto told ANSA news agency.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Because of the drought, Grossetto says, it’s possible that the flames were igniting on their own. Troops fought four fires.

In connection with the severe drought, fire brigades are currently fighting forest and bush fires across the country in Italy. In the municipality of Giriot (Frasilungo) in Trentino, northern Italy, 90 firefighters, two helicopters and two firefighting planes responded to a forest fire in an area of ​​about 70 hectares. The fighting continued on Saturday. The Civil Defense warned against approaching the area. The hiking and skiing area is located east of Trento.

Also in Tuscany, the Lucca fire brigade on Friday had to put out fires in a burning olive grove. Forest and bush fires also broke out in Sicily and Sardinia, and firefighting aircraft were used to fight them.