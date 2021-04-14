United States: Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is permitted to leave the United States

Jonathan Pollard, a spy who was imprisoned in the US decades ago for spying for Israel, is allowed to leave the United States. The US Department of Justice said a five-year ban on leaving the country after Pollard was released from prison in 2015 ended Friday. The committee responsible for the conditions of probation came to the conclusion that the 66-year-old was not at great risk of future violations of the law. Because of this, the test conditions were not extended.

A former US Navy intelligence analyst was arrested in 1985 for leaking thousands of classified American documents to Israeli intelligence. The case caused great resentment among the Allied countries and embarrassed the Israeli government.

Born into a Jewish family in Texas, Pollard was sentenced to life in prison. In 2015 he was released from prison under strict conditions after 30 years in prison. Pollard, who has held Israeli citizenship since 1995, has been banned, among other things, from leaving the country for five years.

According to his family’s previous statements, he wants to immigrate to Israel, where many celebrate him as a hero. The Israeli government launched a campaign to leave Pollard from the country.