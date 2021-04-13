Alfonso Davis in private: girlfriend, career and company – this is the supernatural antagonism of Bayern Munich

Alfonso Davis was born on the 2nd of November 2000 in the Podoboram Refugee Camp in Ghana. His parents are from Liberia and were on the run from the civil war in their homeland before Davis was born. Davis came to Canada with his family at the age of five.

Davis’ football career started with the Edmonton Strikers in Alberta, Canada. At the age of 15, the talented player signed his first professional contract with Canadian club Vancouver Whitecaps in the American Premier League. A year later, he obtained Canadian citizenship.

Alfonso Davies: This is how his career began

At the age of sixteen, Alfonso Davis played his first competitive game in Major League Soccer – and quickly became a regular player. The lightning-fast left-footed player celebrated his Canadian national team debut on 13 June 2017 against Curacao as the youngest player in the federation. In 2018, the young man was named Canadian Footballer of the Year for the first time.

During the winter break of the 2018/2019 season, Davis moved to Bayern Munich at the age of 18 for a transfer fee of around ten million euros. This makes him one of the most expensive players to have left the North American MLS League. Davis was the favorite of Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hassan Salih Hamidic and he is already one of the best performers for the record champions, winning with him a treble in the Bundesliga, the DFB and the UEFA Champions League in his first full professional season until he was elected. To choose the world.

Alfonso Davis plays in this position

At Bayern Munich, the Canadian teenager is already plotted on the left wing. However, it was used for the first time in the second team of the record champions in the third division. Alfonso Davis appeared in his professional career in Munich’s 4–1 victory over Stuttgart on January 27, 2019 – as a winger. In the 2019/2020 Bundesliga season, the Canadian is mostly used as a left defender at Bayern Munich. He plays a more offensive role in the national team.

Alfonso Davis’s first goal for Bayern

In the Bayern Munich match 6-0 against 1. FSV Mainz 05 in March 2019, Alfonso Davis appeared as a left defender in the first half for David Alaba. Al-Kindi scored his first goal in the German Bundesliga in this match. The goal was to make it 6-0.

How fast is Alfonso Davis?

Canadian is fast. He may not be as fast as legendary Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson, but he is fleeing most of his opponents. In the 2019/2020 season, Alfonso Davis measured 35.29 km / h – but that doesn’t make him the fastest player at Bayern Munich. Teammate Kingsley Coman’s speed reached 35.66 km / h in the same season.

Alfonso Davies: Private: This is his girlfriend

Alfonso Davies has a girlfriend: Jordin Heetima. She is six months old and is also a professional soccer player. Jordin Heetema and Alfonso Davis have been a couple since 2017. Both were still playing for Vancouver at the time. Davis’ girlfriend – like Alfonso – moved to Europe in the winter of the 2018/2019 season.

Bayern was also reported to be interested in the striker, but the Canadians preferred a move to the Paris Saint-Germain women’s team. Like Davis, Huitema is one of the best performers in the Canadian national team.

The title and motto of Alfonso Davis in life

Alfonso Davis is called “Funzi” at Bayern Munich. In Canada it is called by the same name, the spelling differs only: “Phonzie”. Either way: Alfonso Davis stays true to one thing – his motto in life. “Be grateful and keep working on yourself.” This mantra comes from his mother. She taught him to always be humble and not boast of success.

Alphonso Davies on Social Media: Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok

Alphonso Davies with – But she’s not particularly active. The young Canadian only spreads sporadically there. on him A lot happens: it is there that the Bayern player shows himself repeatedly from his own side – and alongside his girlfriend Jordin Heetema.

Incidentally, Alfonso Davis has also lost a good artist like A. It appears on his YouTube channel. The vocal dividers of Alfonso Davis are now known to more fans. At the start of 2020, the Canadian made a name for himself with a successful interpretation of Backstreet Boys on TikTok.