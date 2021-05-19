United Kingdom: Stay away from fossil fuels

More and more religious institutions are throwing away fossil fuels in their investments and relying instead on clean, alternative sources of energy.







Finally, Hallam’s Catholic parish followed the example of the dioceses of Bristol and Oxford. In Ireland, five parishes have already taken this route to confront the climate crisis and do something to preserve creation.

“We have made a decision in recent months to withdraw all of our shares and our shares from the fossil fuel companies,” said Bishop Ralph Heskett of Hallam, Liverpool. Instead, we instructed our brokers to create tangible investment opportunities in renewable energies. ”

“I heard the cry of the earth.”

Bishop Brendan Leahy of Limerick, Ireland, said that his diocese heard the “cry of the earth” that Pope Francis spoke of in his Encyclical Laudato si ‘. “Together, we can do something for our land with tangible gestures. The withdrawal of investment in fossil fuels is a step in that direction.”

1,300 organizations and foundations around the world have formally committed to withdrawing this investment. More than 450 of them are from the church sector. At the beginning of November, Great Britain will host the next United Nations Climate Summit (Cop-26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

