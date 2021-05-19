B.1.617.2 mutant: just under 3,000 cases in the UK

Coronavirus variant B.1.617.2, first detected in India, is spreading rapidly in Great Britain. Health Minister Matt Hancock said in the House of Commons in London today that there are 2,967 confirmed cases in the country. That’s a sharp jump of 28 percent from Monday when the government reported 2,323 cases.

Several cities in central England were particularly affected, as were the Hounslow district in western London and the Scottish city of Glasgow. Hancock announced more coronavirus tests and test centers in these regions. In addition, the vaccination campaign will be promoted there.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that due to the spread of the B.1.617.2 variable, the lifting of all CoV restrictions planned for June 21 could be delayed in most of England.

The government maintains that there is no evidence yet that vaccines do not protect the “Indian” type. To date, more than 70 percent of adults have received their first dose, so nearly 40 percent – 20.8 million people – have been completely vaccinated. All adults should be offered the first vaccination by the end of July.