Watch out for that at the Great Britain Grand Prix – dpa

silverstone (dpa) – Max Verstappen also wants Lewis Hamilton to move away in his F1 home game. The Dutch Red Bull driver will be aiming for his fourth consecutive Grand Prix win on Sunday (4pm CET/sky) . And Hamilton? The Mercedes driver has to fight.

World’s Best Rider: Max Verstappen is the first to start a Grand Prix for the fourth time in a row. The Dutch Red Bull driver wants to boost the world championship lead with 33 points over his chasing Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes. “I just want a good fight with Lewis and the others,” Verstappen said after his first sprint win on Saturday, in which he already scored three points. “He showed who the master of the house is,” said Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor of his student’s performance. Vibrations and bubbles on the front tires clouded the mood a bit. However, the sprint race that Formula 1 tried for the first time was also designed as a full throttle non-stop race over 17 laps. The Grand Prix goes over 52 laps with garage entrances.

The Chaser: Silverstone is ready to overturn Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion also took steps forward with improvements at Mercedes, but Red Bulls Max Verstappen still couldn’t fall into the race. “I have to recharge the batteries and come back stronger,” said Hamilton, the record-holder at Silverstone with seven victories. “I give everything. I hope the race is close.” Mercedes Motorsport boss Toto Wolff worried about missing the start in the race. “It’s annoying to lose the sprint at such a speed when you are standing still at the start and you already have the speed,” he said. Hamilton and his teammate will start the race from second place and his team mate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Valtteri Bottas is third.

The Germans: Sebastian Vettel finished eighth in the Aston Martin race. Of course, the four-time world champion wasn’t satisfied with that because his car lacked the speed up front in this power cycle. Vettel said Sunday’s race will be “completely different” because there are also pit stops. “I would be happy if we could stay together.” Mick Schumacher hit his stablemate Nikita Maspin in the sprint and damaged the side of his car. After the 18th place, the Formula 2 champion said: “It’s going to be difficult to be where the music plays. We have to figure out what we can do better so that we can be closer next time.”

Fans: About 140,000 visitors are expected at Silverstone – more than since the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of thousands of fans flocked to the traditional track in the first two days of the Grand Prix. English drivers like Lewis Hamilton in particular were eager to support in the stands. Formula 1 ticket holders must either show a negative rapid test, which is taken and entered online, or proof of full vaccination. The second injection should be at least 14 days old. Recently, due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, the number of new coronavirus infections has increased dramatically across the country.

