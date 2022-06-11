UN nuclear agency rebukes Iran for lack of transparency and cooperation

The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a resolution against Iran urging it to cooperate with the United Nations and disclose its nuclear activities.

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency overwhelmingly approved a draft resolution on Wednesday criticizing Iran for its lack of transparency and insufficient cooperation with the organization.

The resolution, submitted by the United States, Britain, Germany and France, focuses on Iran’s failure to answer questions regarding traces of uranium discovered at three undeclared sites in the country, as stipulated by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Reuters news agency reports.

In a joint statement, the four countries welcomed the move, describing it as an “unmistakable message to Iran.”

“We, the Governments of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, welcome the adoption of a resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors. This was in response to Iran’s insufficient cooperation with the IAEA on outstanding issues related to serious safeguards and related to Iran’s obligations under the NPT Safeguards Agreement nuclear weapons. Today, the vast majority of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors sent an unequivocal message to Iran that it must fulfill its monitoring obligations and provide technically credible clarifications on outstanding safeguards issues. Today’s resolution reaffirms the Board of Governors’ support for the agency’s independent, professional and impartial efforts to maintain the international system of safeguards, which is fundamental to the security of all of us. We urge Iran to heed the call of the international community to comply with its legal obligations and work with the International Atomic Energy Agency to fully clarify and resolve issues without further delay.”

Israeli reactions

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also welcomed the move, describing it as “an important decision that reveals the true colors of Iran.” In his statement, Bennett highlighted:

“The Board of Governors resolution states that Iran is not cooperating with or following the instructions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, thus preventing the agency from fulfilling its vital role in countering military nuclear activity. Many of the countries that voted in favor of the resolution worked together to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Today’s IAEA vote is a clear red flag for Iran: if Iran continues its activities, the leading countries must bring the matter to the UN Security Council again.”

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the IAEA had taken an “important step” with the vote and urged further action.

Iran has proven once again that it threatens regional and world peace. In addition to condemnation, the international community must also take concrete steps. Any monitoring facility that Iran closes must be met with diplomatic and economic sanctions. We must stand together and work closely together to confront Iranian aggression in the region and the world.”

(clause Back on me Einglish In the Jewish News Syndicate. Translated by Alexander Gruber.)