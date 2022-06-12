Saturday TV Tips: These ladies are the highlight of today’s show!

06/11/2022 06:59 847 Despite the nice weather: These ladies are going to make a cute Saturday in front of the TV!

We missed a short work week and now it’s time again: the weekend! I’ve collected TV tips for you so you don’t have to search long.

Written by Saskia Hotek

Dresden – We missed a short work week and now it’s time again: the weekend – time to relax! And is there a better place than sitting on the couch to do this? What’s still missing is the right entertainment program. I have mine for you TV Tips Assemble them so you don’t have to search for them.

compulsory program



Nanny McPhee (Emma Thompson) follows a simple principle: If kids don’t want it but need it, then it should stay. in Witch nanny – head straight to a new adventure (2010) A magical nanny helps a burdened mother Isabel (Maggie Gyllenhaal) tame the offspring. 8:15 p.m., SuperRTL

Witch nanny – head off into a new adventure © SUPER RTL



Insider advice



Queen Islands (2018) shows just how diverse the nature of the United Kingdom is. From the rugged Hebrides off the coast of Scotland to the celestial islands of Bermuda, there is something for every nature lover. This documentary series introduces these special places and may also be an inspiration for planning your next vacation. From 11.25 am, Art

Queen Islands © ARTE



no!



unbelievable! Amazing moments in front of the camera It’s another primetime show that fills in the gaps when there’s football at another station. Instead of showing any movie, ProSieben offers this form of ‘entertainment’. I can’t get used to such programs at all, because they just cut old camels together. 8:15 p.m., ProSieben

unbelievable! Amazing moments in front of the camera © ProSieben / ITV Studios Limited 2021



flow



The creators of “Downton Abbey” have come up with something new: gilded age (2022) is set in New York at the end of the 19th century. Young Marian Brooks (Louisa Jacobson Gummer) moves in with her aunts Agnes (Christine Baranski) and Ada (Cynthia Nixon). Meanwhile, “Old New York” is in turmoil: the new rich are searching for their place in high society. Sky ticket

The Gilded Age © 2021 Home Box Office, Inc./TMDb.org



Enjoy running!

