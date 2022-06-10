Great Britain: British banks are more resistant to crises

According to the Bank of England, crisis preparedness at Lloyds Bank is better, but not good enough.

(Photo: Reuters)

Lloyd’s Bank branch in London

London The Bank of England criticized the risk allocation of major British banks and called for improvements. The Bank of England (BoE) certifies that the eight financial institutions examined could wind up in an emergency situation without taxpayer assistance in their normal bankruptcy proceedings. But at the same time, central banks have discovered “shortcomings” in plans to dissolve major banks such as HSBC, Lloyds and Standard Chartered.

With its first-ever review of contingency plans, the Bank of England wanted to ensure that the events of the 2008 financial crisis would not be repeated. At the time, the country had to rescue Lloyd’s and then-Royal Bank of Scotland from bankruptcy with capital assistance worth billions in order to avoid economic damage. This so-called “too big to fail” problem is now considered to be largely resolved.