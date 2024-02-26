Ultra HD Blu-ray in the UK: Guillermo del Toro's “Crimson Peak” and “Good Friday on Riffy”

Arrow Films' two 4K premieres will be available to buy in the UK in May 2024. The independent release of the Guillermo del Toro-directed horror film on May 20Crimson Peak” (USA, Mexico 2015) newly restored in 4K with Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston Ultra HD Blu-ray An 80-page hardcover book, four postcards and a double-sided folding poster in a special packaging. Sounds like an English accent DTS:X format. You can read extensive bonus content with deleted scenes and features in our import database. A special edition will also be released in the US the following day. Bob Hoskins, Helen Mirren, Eddie Constantine and Pierce Brosnan star in John Mackenzie's crime film May 27.Rififi on Good Friday – Long Good Friday” (Great Britain 1980) Retrieved in Great Britain 4K UHD with English Dolby Atmos sound A slipcase, collector's manual and a keep case with poster. Another variant with alternate artwork will be available exclusively at Arrow Films Store. Rest of the details can be found in our database.

Content (“Crimson Peak”): Torn between her childhood friend Alan (C. Hunnam) and the charming but opaque Sir Thomas Sharp (T. Hiddleston), aspiring writer Edith (M. Wasikowska) chooses the latter. After the wedding, she moves to the family's huge estate, where she now lives not only with Thomas, but also with her sister Lucille (J. Chastain). A believer in ghosts and the supernatural due to mysterious events since her childhood, Edith quickly discovers that all is not well in her new home and decides to uncover the house's secrets. But terrible events from the past threaten not only the dark shadow, but the lives of everyone in the house.

Content (“Good Friday on Rififi”): In fact, Harold Shand (B. Hoskins) has everything you could dream of. He leads a great life with endless money and respect. Shant is one of the biggest underworld bosses and has gained this power through shady dealings. But he still didn't have enough. He wants to outdo himself and plans his biggest coup to date. However, he needs an additional financial injection to make it work. So he borrows the missing money from the American mafia and uses it to make a deal with the devil. From then on, everything goes wrong for him. His company suffers many attacks and people around him die like flies. It is clear that someone is targeting him and his company. He begins his own investigation and faces a bloody campaign of revenge… (sw)

