Ukraine tape: Another drone attack on Moscow +++ Selinsky condemns the Russian attack on rescue workers

After the twin missile attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of launching a targeted attack on rescue workers. “It was a conscious decision by the terrorists to cause as much pain and damage as possible,” Zelensky said in his evening video message on Tuesday. According to local authorities, two Iskandar missiles hit the city center 40 minutes apart on Monday evening.

The second effect is said to have occurred when Ukrainian responders had already begun rescue work. Security and rescue personnel who rushed to help after the first attack were among the victims. According to the president, a total of nine people were killed and 82 injured – there had previously been seven fatalities.

Zelensky announced this year’s meeting of the International Crimean Platform on August 23. The platform was launched in 2021 by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reverse Russia’s incorporation of the Black Sea peninsula if possible. The campaign is supported by more than 40 countries, and NATO, the European Union and the G7 countries are also participating.