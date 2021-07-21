sport

UFC: McGregor flaunts her new luxury yacht يخ

July 21, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/7

    Conor McGregor introduces his new luxury yacht on Instagram.

  • 2/7

    The Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 has left the shipyard.

  • 6/7

    Bring his ankle in the process.

  • 7/7

    After all, thanks to the break due to injury, he now has enough time to enjoy his new yacht.

So any pain can be forgotten. MMA fighter Conor McGregor consoles himself after nearly two weeks Horror injury sustained in the fight against Dustin Poirier (32, USA) With a new luxury yacht. The Irishman paid the 3.4 million francs for his Lamborghini Tecnomar 63.

Model Number 12

READ  The 3x3 victory march of Graz continues on the World Tour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *