UFC: McGregor flaunts her new luxury yacht يخ

So any pain can be forgotten. MMA fighter Conor McGregor consoles himself after nearly two weeks Horror injury sustained in the fight against Dustin Poirier (32, USA) With a new luxury yacht. The Irishman paid the 3.4 million francs for his Lamborghini Tecnomar 63.
Model Number 12
The 33-year-old announced on Instagram last October that he would be buying this piece of jewelry. Now it has finally been completed and the shipyard has left. Based on 1963, the year Lamborghini was founded, there are only 63 pieces of this exclusive boat. It was no coincidence that McGregor chose Model No. 12. The number also bears his own brand of whiskey “Proper No. 12” in the name.
For the fighter, the yacht could not have been completed at a better time. After an ankle fracture, the UFC issued a six-month ban on him. For medical reasons, he will not be allowed to return to the ring until 2022. Therefore, McGregor has enough time to fully enjoy his 20-meter, 24-ton yacht. With a speed of up to 111 km / h, he can row with it across the seas.
MacGregor loves luxury
Visually, the McGregor yacht, which will turn heads with its green metallic color throughout, is reminiscent of the Lamborghini Slán FKP 37, the Italian automaker’s first hybrid sports car. It fits perfectly with the luxurious lifestyle of the Irishman. The richest athlete in the world recently spent about 1.25 million francs on watches and owns luxury cars worth more than three million francs. (bear)
At Cage Drama in Las Vegas: Not for the faint of heart – that’s McGregor’s broken leg!(00:42)
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”