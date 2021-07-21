Capitals coach Dave Cameron returns home

There is still no confirmation from the capitals of Vienna or from Canada, but Dave Cameron’s departure from the capitals of Vienna should only be a matter of time.

The 62-year-old Canadian joined Vienna in 2018 from the Calgary Flames NHL team and just renewed his contract in Vienna a month ago. Canadian media reported that Cameron will become the new head coach of the Ottawa 67 team. In the traditional junior team of the Ontario Hockey League, the Austrian hopes Marco Rossi will be one of the stars until last season. Rousey prepares for his first NHL season with Minnesota.

castles

Ottawa’s head coach Andre Torini will be the NHL coach for the Arizona Coyotes. The Canadian was the last coach of the Canadian under-20 team at the World Cup. Now it can be speculated that Cameron could be Torrini’s successor there as well. With one of the most prestigious careers in international ice hockey, parting with Cameron from Vienna would come as no surprise and an honor for the Vienna capitals. But also a heavy burden. Because in a few days the players will come to Vienna from the summer holidays.

Once the day is over in Canada, there should be news.