Boxing: Best Heavyweight Fight: Joshua vs Usyek in September – Sports

Triple World Champion Anthony Joshua will fight Alexander Usek on September 25th. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa Photo: dpa





LONDON – The following duel in heavyweight boxing has been fixed. Triple World Champion Anthony Joshua from Great Britain will defend his title against Ukraine’s Alexander Usyk on September 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Football Stadium in London. which the BBC reported.

Joshua puts the IBF, WBO and WBA belts at risk. The 31-year-old Briton has been back in the championship again since December 2019 after defeating American Andy Ruiz in the rematch. In the first duel six months earlier, Ruiz had abruptly deposed the British.

Osik, Joshua’s competitor, is a distinguished technician. In the cruiserweight, under heavyweight category, he was the world champion in all four major federations and thus the undisputed champion. However, when he moved to the next upper limit, he lost some of his speed. Since moving to the First Division, the 34-year-old has fought only two fights and won two matches.

“We are two Olympic gold medalists who fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges,” Joshua said. “The stadium is extraordinary, the atmosphere will be charged.”

In another big fight in the heavyweight category, British world champion Tyson Fury and challenger Deontay Wilder of the USA face off on October 9 in Las Vegas. Originally the battle was supposed to take place on Saturday. Fury had to postpone the duel because he had contracted the coronavirus.







