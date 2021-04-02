England No Longer a Zone of Risk: Impacts on Lewandowski, Alaba, Bellingham & Co.

Isn’t everything going differently than expected on Friday? The Robert Koch Institute has removed Great Britain and Ireland from its list of danger areas. Consequently, many players from the Bundesliga can still hope to play with their national teams. Including Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Show

According to the previous regulation, players who had traveled to attend matches in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland or Ireland would have to be quarantined in Germany for a period of 14 days. With countries removed from the RKI list, this is no longer necessary. Lewandowski could play Poland in London against England. In the same match, he could also feature the Dortmund professional, Judd Bellingham, who has been nominated for the England national team. The same applies to Austrian players David Alaba and Sasa Kallagdic of German club Stuttgart, who are playing in Scotland.

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick on Friday ruled out travel to the island by professionals. “David will not be present in the first match as the situation was unsuccessful as he will have to quarantine after thatAfter that, the defender should have been allowed to travel to the national team in Vienna. Austria would welcome the Faroe Islands and Denmark there after the start in Glasgow.