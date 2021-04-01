sport

HC Davos loses his 100th annual game against ZSC Lions 2: 3

April 1, 2021
Eileen Curry

HC Davos – ZSC Lions 2: 3

the game: It’s a hugely important game for HCD: it’s celebrating its centenary. Celebrities congratulated him on this. Among others, NHL star Joe Thornton (41, Toronto), who has Davos at heart. “HCD is already a hundred years old, which is unbelievable!” However, from a mathematical point of view, the duel could be important to the ZSC Lions as they could secure their place in the playoffs early on. Aside from the fact that you have to count on Servet to lose points, Zurich’s team needs to win for it.

Posted: 01/4/2021, 20 minutes ago

Last updated: April 1, 2021, 2 minutes ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *