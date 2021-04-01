HC Davos loses his 100th annual game against ZSC Lions 2: 3

HC Davos – ZSC Lions 2: 3

the game: It’s a hugely important game for HCD: it’s celebrating its centenary. Celebrities congratulated him on this. Among others, NHL star Joe Thornton (41, Toronto), who has Davos at heart. “HCD is already a hundred years old, which is unbelievable!” However, from a mathematical point of view, the duel could be important to the ZSC Lions as they could secure their place in the playoffs early on. Aside from the fact that you have to count on Servet to lose points, Zurich’s team needs to win for it.

To do so, they must first make up for the deficit twice, because Hollenstein awarded the penalty kick for which defender Jung was responsible (the fourth minute). In the 1: 1 Brasil goalkeeper, Eschliman allowed Andreughito’s shot to bounce and the Sprite flew over him towards the goal. And Eschliman fell back on the ice. He could have cut himself, because Meyer is between the columns from the middle third.

In a 2: 2 equation, the Davos leaders ZSC forget Jering in the hatch, and he can quietly prepare the disc. The mood for the Jubilee was spoiled by Rautiainen, whose goal was to make the score 3-2 the decision. But with Geneva dominating Lausanne, the Lions are still denied an early ticket to the playoff matches. Note: During his tenure as HCD Coach, Christian Wohlwend was unable to win the championship game against ZSC. (Nevada)

Best: Andregeto (ZSC). He’s already playing on a different level.

Plum: Ulstrom (Davos). It has no effect on the game, very little comes from it.

rip: 6. Corvi (Balushaj, Buchle) 1: 0. 19. Bracel (Andrighetto, Nuru) 1: 1. 23. Turunen (M. Wieser, Corvi / PP) 2: 1. 37. Geering (Andrighetto) 2: 2. 50. Rautiainen (Lasch) 2: 3.

EV Zug – Friborg-Gutron 4-0

the game: The EVZ achieved its sixth successive victory, now standing at 116 points and thus surpassing the HC Davos record (113) from the 2010/11 season. NL Dominator must be patient until his first goal.

EVZ is the team that defines the game, but they are unsuccessful in defeating Gottéron’s keeper Connor Hughes by two-thirds. The Swiss Canadian left the list for only the fourth time, with coach Christian Dube giving regular goalkeeper Reto Pera a break after two days of qualifying finalists.

Hughes must step in again and again, avoiding 37 rounds in the first 40 minutes. The 24-year-old is only defeated for the first time after 43 minutes. And that’s just seconds after Guterres lost Yannick Heeren alone to EVZ goalkeeper Leonardo Ginoni 1-0. Yannick Zinder scores for the seventeenth time this season.

Four minutes later, Friborg player Philippe Forer negotiated a four-minute penalty kick due to a stumble and a complaint, the initial decision was made. After an impressive combination with Kovar and Hoffman, Karl Klingberg made it 2-0. Gregory Hoffman, who made his debut in 14 matches after an upper body injury, came back and scored the third goal himself, and again, the goal was outnumbered.

Best: Jan Kovar (EVZ). A scorer is a goal machine.

Plum: Philip Furrer (Guteron). His sentences lead to a decision.

rip: 43 – Zinder (Albrecht) 1: 0.49. Klingberg (Kovar, Hofmann / PP) 2: 0.66. Hoffmann (Kovar / PP) 3: 0. 59. Bachofner 4: 0.

Lausanne Care Center – Geneva Center – Servette HC 1: 5

the game: The LHC, sparing two of the top three scorers with Malgin and Hodon, doesn’t seem quite awake at first. After just three minutes, the home side have to defend itself twice by numbers. It works, but Lausanne is still sleeping. Servette, who needs at least one counter to maintain the average points in a playoff game, is running into a chill. In just under four minutes, Geneva’s team went 3-0 down in third place. First goalscorer to meet Omark after good preparatory work by Winnick, then Tanner meets Richard without resistance and finally Marco Miranda in the power game.

Twelve days earlier, Vaudois managed to turn that deficit against Bell into a 6-5 victory. And this time, too, the MacTavish team isn’t giving up. With a strong individual performance, defender Frick restored hope after 24 minutes. For exactly 148 seconds. Le Coultre then regained the three-goal difference with a long-range shot.

In the final section, Arnaud Montandon finally clarified everything using 5: 1. The 29-year-old son of hockey legend Gilles Montandon has booked 66 points in the Swiss League for Serie A this season and is now scoring in his first match for Servet.

The derby mood emerges just three minutes before the end, when Fermin Lausanne questions Geneva's Arnold with a massive team examination for his mistake against the Simons in Division One (see plum) and sparking a small battle.

However, this had no effect on the outcome. After three consecutive bankruptcies, the Genevese were back on track and defended their live spot in the final. (CS)

Best: Tanner Richard (Servt). Ice cold to 2: 0 and delivered with a smart pass to Montandon Mold to 5: 1.

Plum: Fabio Arnold (Lausanne). The defender sees the crucial 0: 3 after an unnecessary gang check against the injured Smons, from the penalty area.

rip: 11. Umarc (Winnick, Foylemuz) 0: 1. 12. Richard (Fermin) 0: 2. 15. Miranda (A. Montandon / PP) 0: 3. 25. Frick (Kennens) 1: 3. 28. Le Coultre (Karrer) 1: 4. 42. A. Montandon (Richard) 1: 5.

