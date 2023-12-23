Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System for Xbox Series

Click the green button to upload product images. By uploading product images you agree to Amazon's Privacy Policy. He learns more Upload product images

VelocityOne Flight: A revolution in flight simulation

Who would have thought that the world of flight simulation could be so exciting? Universal Design – VelocityOne Flight is an integrated flight management system that enables the ultimate realistic experience for both amateur and professional flight simulators. Whether you're an experienced pilot looking to hone your skills or a beginner discovering the joys of flying, the VelocityOne Flight has everything you need – and it looks pretty cool, too!

Realistic steering wheel for precise control

The heart of VelocityOne Flight is the ultra-realistic control wheel, which allows for an impressive 180 degree rotation. The control wheel is designed to provide smooth and accurate course corrections for any aircraft. For example: If you are flying a small single-engine plane or controlling a huge airliner, this steering wheel will make you feel like a real pilot.

Say goodbye to boredom with this modular all-wheel drive unit

The modular quadcopter is another highlight of the VelocityOne Flight and provides amazing realism when controlling the aircraft. Dual-lever controls and Vernier controls make you feel like you're in a real cockpit, whether you're flying small planes or large planes.

Flight Management Display: Maximum control at your fingertips

The flight management screen is the icing on the VelocityOne Flight cake. The full-color display lets you learn about and configure the Microsoft Flight Simulator system right on the fly. No boring instructions, no complicated processes – just learn intuitively and get started!

Integrated rudder controls: navigate, land and turn with ease

No VelocityOne flight would be complete without the controls built into the helm. Rudder controls make taxiing, landing and turning easy and provide easy-to-use brake buttons within easy reach. You will feel like a real pilot in the sky as you control the plane with this powerful technology.

Overall, Universal Design – VelocityOne Flight is a fantastic flight management system that makes flying more realistic and fun than ever for flight simulator professionals and novices alike. Immerse yourself in the world of flight simulators and enjoy ultimate control in the sky with VelocityOne Flight.