KDE Plasma 5.25: Free Linux Desktop Gets a New Look

The open source desktop KDE Plasma 5.25 with the new look of the user interface should lead to a better user experience (User Experience, User Experience) on Linux. You should also consider other highlight colors and an optional floating panel as an alternative to the “taskbar” in KDE Plasma.

KDE Plasma just got more customizable

Based on the latest KDE Frameworks 5.95 and free cross-platform GUI toolkit Qt In version 5.15.3 they have those in Registered association in KDE Supported KDE community developers have released a new version of their free desktop. KDE Plasma 5.25 continues to follow the path already taken by the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, but it sets entirely new visual accents.

KDE Plasma 5.25 wants to improve the user experience with a new look

KDE Plasma 5.25 wants to improve the user experience with a new look KDE Plasma 5.25 New Look

floating board

The new “floating panel,” a new optional view of the KDE counterpart to the Windows taskbar, is particularly eye-catching. However, in this style, the board is a lot like a dock like macOS.

Adaptive colors

graphic user interface (GUI) at the heart of the version.

More overview and new gestures

The full screen overview page introduced in February of this year with KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS can display virtual desktops as well as open windows and launch applications. From here, open windows can also be dragged directly to virtual desktops. There are also new gestures on board.

Floating panel (Photo: KDE eV) Adaptive highlight colors (Photo: KDE eV)

In the background, Plasma Addons and KDE Store get Discover and free Display Server registration Wayland The window manager and composer for Wayland KWin Product maintenance and minor updates.

Try KDE Plasma with KDE Neon

The easiest way to experience KDE Plasma 5.25 is with KDE Neon, an internal Ubuntu derivative of the company’s community, intended specifically to highlight the benefits of KDE Plasma with the latest packages.

KDE Plasma 5.25.0 Update

KDE Framework 5.95.1 Update

KDE Gear 22.04.1

Very detailed official Release Notes And even the biggest Change With over 400 bugs fixed as well as a 2-minute video that explains all the innovations of KDE Plasma 5.25 in detail and gives corresponding impressions.

