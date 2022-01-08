TU Munich takes second place in robot car racing | free press

Las vigas. The Technische Universität München team took second place in the self-driving racing car competition on the sidelines of the CES Technology Show in Las Vegas.

In the final race, Team Polimove, consisting of researchers from Italy and the University of Alabama, defeated TUM Autonomous Motorsport.

The TUM vehicle skidded in the middle grass at up to 270 kilometers per hour when it went straight home. Turned around and stopped. The German engineers had more luck when they were eliminated from their rivals in the semi-finals. The TII Euroracing team headed to a concrete demarcation and suffered severe damage.

handsome prize money

The winning team will receive a prize money of $150,000 and the Munich team will receive $50,000 in second place, TUM’s Maximilian Geslinger said: “We traveled faster than ever.” “We are very satisfied.” The causes of drift must now be analyzed first.

Polimove mastered top speeds of 270 kilometers per hour on the Las Vegas racetrack. The Italian team’s researchers come from the Politecnico di Milano University of Applied Sciences in Milan.

In October, Team TUM won the previous race in Indianapolis, with an average speed of 218 kilometers per hour. Polimove saw the victory as revenge for the defeat at the time.

Independent overtaking maneuvers

The races are driven with vehicles with the same technical data, and the decisive factor is the program that the teams develop. The competition revolves around alternating overtaking maneuvers. The speed increases gradually – until one of the participants cannot overtake or be knocked out. The software performs override maneuvers completely independently based on algorithms programmed by researchers.

Racing cars are equipped with the latest technologies for self-driving such as laser radars (lidar). However, they are powered by combustion engines rather than electric motors because battery packs would be too heavy. (dpa)