Does fewer ion channels mean more brains?

January 8, 2022
Faye Stephens

Neurons need ion channels to be able to convert incoming signals into electrical impulses. Pores in the membrane allow charged particles such as sodium or potassium ions to flow in and out of the cell in a controlled manner. A scientist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, USA, Discover now the amazing peculiarity of the human brainOur neurons have a much smaller number of microchannels than do other mammals. The working group around Mark Harnett believes that this fact could make the high computing power of the human thinking organ possible in the first place.

