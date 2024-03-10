Trump raises concerns over US ban on TikTok – March 8, 2024 at 4:58 pm

Presidential candidate Donald Trump has raised concerns about the ban on TikTok ahead of a vote in the US House of Representatives next week, which would give TikTok owner ByteDance about six months to withdraw the popular short video app.

The former Republican leader, who wants to return to the White House, wrote on the social media site Truth Social late Thursday: “If you take down TikTok, Facebook…would double its business,” adding that he did not. I love that Facebook “does better”.

The campaign did not immediately comment on whether Trump had a position on the law. Facebook parent company Meta declined to comment.

The Energy and Commerce Committee voted 50-0 to pass legislation to crack down on TikTok, which has about 170 million users in the United States.

The bill would give Byte Dance 165 days to delist TikTok. Otherwise, app stores owned by Apple, Google and other companies cannot legally offer TikTok or provide web hosting services to apps controlled by ByteDance.

In 2020, Trump tried to ban TikTok and the Chinese company WeChat, but was blocked by the courts.

Trump's August 2020 executive order said TikTok's data collection “threatens to give the Chinese Communist Party access to the personal and proprietary information of Americans, which would allow China to monitor documents containing the personal information of federal employees and contractors.” Threats and economic espionage.

TikTok says it does not and will not share US user data with the Chinese government, which the House bill amounts to a ban, and it is unclear whether China will agree to the sale or reject the company within six months. .

“This bill has a predetermined effect: a total ban on TikTok in the United States,” the company said after the vote. “The government is trying to strip 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free speech.

The use is popular and in an election year it may be difficult to pass legislation in both the House and Senate. Last month, he joined TikTok in Democratic President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign has not joined TikTok.