Trend sport Spikeball: these are the most important rules of the game

In Spikeball, two teams compete against each other: whoever has 21 points first wins.

Sports trend from the USA: This is Spikeball – these are the rules of the game

05.08.2022, 15:20



Although the sporting trend has existed in the USA since 1989, spikeball has only gained prominence in Germany in recent years. The popular team game is now a summertime must-have. We explain the rules of the game.

The word “spikeball” means “smash ball” and combines two sports: volleyball and four-square. The 360 ​​degree sport is played with two teams of players standing in a circle around a small trampoline – a type of ring around which a net is stretched. The object of the game is to smash a small ball onto the net so that the opposing team cannot get it back and touch the ground. The whole body can be used to receive or pass the ball. The question arises: when do you win the game? Below you will find an overview of the most important rules of the game Spikeball (also called Roundnet).

These are the rules of the game: Spikeball explained briefly



If you are Spike Ball Playing for the first time and you are not (yet) familiar with the process, you can use the following basic rules as a guide:

All players stand in a circle around the net and are allowed to move around each other in a 360-degree radius in all directions when it is their turn to play the ball. The player hits the ball into the net so that it bounces and the opposing team hits the ball repeatedly into the net with a maximum of three touches until a foul or foul occurs. Then it is the turn of the other team – this play alternates back and forth between the two teams until the maximum points are reached and the game is over.

Important: When a point is awarded, the right to serve passes to the general team – and the game starts over.

Scoring: how to win a spikeball



Similar to volleyball, the outcome of the game is determined by points, that is, the team that comes first always wins 21 points receipt. The rules are the same too – these include the most important ones:

Each team may touch the ball a maximum of three times before playing it.

All kinds of ball touches are allowed for any part of the body.

When attacking, the ball must touch the net and bounce off it.

The opposing team must not be obstructed by anyone.

The opposing team always gets a point if:

The ball touches your team after hitting the net.

The ball (after three touches) does not touch the net.

The ball bounces on the net several times in a row.

Two false transmissions were made in succession.

The ball touches the frame of the trampoline net.

The ball falls off the net and hits the ground.

note: You can find the official here Spikeball rule book.

Buying a spikeball: Here’s what you need to know



Not every set is set up equally well, so you should think in advance what you need for your spikeball match – a trampoline with a net and the right net feet And at least two balls. And that’s not all:

scope of delivery

Depending on the manufacturer, bag or bag luggage Transport and air pump included to inflate balls. If not, both can also be purchased separately. There is also something special accessorieswhich allows you to play spikeball in the water (ie in the pool).

the network

It is important to know that there are grids of different sizes. Standard dimensions are usually 90 cm – but there should also be larger models for children and beginners, which will ensure greater accuracy. The more difficult it is to stretch the network, the easier the game will be.

balls

Balls also come in different sizes: standard sets usually always have the same sizes, but there are also other forms of official tournaments that are used in competitions. Be careful when buying single balls So always on the volume and when pumping the balls on the status bar of the provider.

source: www.roundnet-deutschland.de

You may also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. There is more information here.