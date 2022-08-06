Back after Gstaad canceled – Wawrinka reports back in Montreal – Sports

After a recent cancellation in Gstaad, Stan Wawrinka returned to the tour at the ATP 1000 Championships in Montreal.

Caption: Try Montreal next week

Stan Wawrinka.

IMAGO / Xinhua



Stan Wawrinka returns to competition next week in Canada. In the first round of the ATP 1000 Championships in Montreal, the Romans will compete with Finn Emil Rossovoori.

After a long hiatus due to injury, Wawrinka, who slipped to 288th in the world rankings, had a tough time. According to his own statements, in July he was not yet at the level of fitness that he wanted. Now the 37-year-old is making a new attempt with the goal of the US Open (August 29-September 11).

Against Rossovory, ranked 46 in the world, Wawrinka plays for the first time ever. The winner of this match will meet Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 11) of Poland in the second round. The world number one field is led by Daniel Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 4). Novak Djokovic (unvaccinated) and Rafael Nadal (ill) are missing in Montreal.

In Toronto, Swiss women confront the Williams sisters. Jill Tishman (WTA 21) plays Venus Williams, and Belinda Bencic (WTA 13) could face Serena in the second round.



