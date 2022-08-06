The first round of the English Premier League – Cher leads Newcastle to victory – “The Reds” stumbled at the beginning – sports

Fabian Scheer helped his club beat Nottingham in a superb way. The favorite Liverpool co-star plays only 2-2 at Fulham.

Fabian Scheer gave Newcastle United their first victory over Nottingham Forest not with a header, but with a powerful long-range shot from inside the post. The Swiss goal in just under an hour should be groundbreaking in a well-balanced confrontation with the rising side.

His teammate Callum Wilson was also inspired by Cher’s sweet goal. In the 78th minute, he unsustainably deflected a pass from the baseline in the opposite direction with his outside comb. With a 2-0 victory, the Magpie started the new season of the Premier League successfully.

Mitrovic shocks Liverpool twice

On the other hand, Liverpool had more problems with a rising team when they played at Fulham. Captain Jordan Henderson almost gave the Reds the win initially in the 94th minute, but his long-range shot hit the crossbar.

Last season’s runners-up in London had to draw 2-2. The favorite has not been played for a long time. Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the rookie the lead twice (32’/72′), and 2-1 preceded a contested penalty decision.

Liverpool entered the match early in the second half after new player Darwin Nunez entered and drew twice. Nunez hit the back heel to make the score 1-1 (64), and Mohamed Salah 2-2 with a pass from Uruguay.

Tottenham turns the game against the “Saints”

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur managed to avoid a false start. The Lillywhites celebrated their 4-1 win over Southampton. The North Londoners were only trailed by veteran James Ward-Prowse (12th), but goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Eric Dyer managed to turn the game around before the break. In the second half, the Capitals scored two more goals in what is now a one-sided game.