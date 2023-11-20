Tourism is poorly suited for vacationers from abroad

Foreign tourists face language problems in many places in Rostock: staff in hotels, restaurants and souvenir shops have great difficulty communicating in English. How will vacationers from America or Great Britain get along without knowing German?

Warnemünde. Restaurants, bars, sights and souvenir shops – all these are of interest to vacationers on their travels. As a tourism country, MV wants to make more efforts to attract international guests, as has been repeatedly emphasized. Many foreign tourists can already be found in Warnemünde. This year alone, 411,000 passengers from all over the world have arrived on cruise ships at the Baltic Sea resort of Rostock, with around 60,000 from the US and Great Britain alone – that is, from English-speaking countries. But once here, a big challenge awaits vacationers: many information signs and menus are available almost exclusively in German.