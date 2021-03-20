Total Pinturault Victory – Eternal Second Reaches the Top – Sports

For a long time, Alexis Pinturault had to fight for the ball in the back. It has now hit a double.

Alexis Pintorault’s mission in recent years has been to congratulate a competitor on winning the World Cup in general. Since the 2013/2014 season, the Frenchman has consistently finished among the top 6 drivers of the World Cup. During this period he came in third place three times and second twice. It was never enough to achieve a complete victory – until today.

By winning the giant slalom race in Lenzerheide, Pintorault secured the World Cup in general and celebrated the biggest success of his sporting career on his 30th birthday.

In addition to the big ball, Pinturault also won the small ball at the Giant Slalom World Cup on Saturday – premiering as well. The man from Courchevel has been one of the most successful giant slalom riders for nearly a decade.

But Pinturault was also banned from winning the Special World Cup for a long time. Ted Legetti, Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristofferson were the names of the athletes who stood in front of the sun for the talented technician. He ranked third in the World Cup Giant Slalom five times and second three times.

Pinturault followed Alphand

Pinturault is the first Frenchman in 19 years and Frederick Covelli to be allowed to lift the small ball into the air. The French’s last all-out victory was going back 24 years. In 1997, speed specialist Luc Alpand won.

Eternal Runner-up – a title that’s been a thing of the past for Pinturault since the 2020/21 season.