TOI-2109b: Super-hot Jupiter orbits the star in record time

November 30, 2021
Faye Stephens

At a distance of 850 light-years, an exoplanet is racing around its star in record time, and its fate is predetermined: TOI-2109b orbits its sun in just 16 hours and is attracted to it very quickly at the same time. In an astronomically short time, he will finally rise to the star Ian Wong of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge and his team write in Astronomical Journal.. With this year so short, the gas giant trimmed the previous record holder by another two hours.

