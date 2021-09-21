Cholesterol promotes the formation of Alzheimer’s disease plaques

Doctor. Karen Zoffel | 09/21/2021

It has long been known that cholesterol-related genes have an influence on the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers were able to explain this connection a little further: the cholesterol produced in the brain can play a major role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, they report in the specialized journal “PNAS”.

US researchers have found that some brain cells – astrocytes – promote the development of Alzheimer’s disease by producing more cholesterol. This increases beta-amyloid production and encourages plaque formation. In animal experiments, it was possible to reduce cholesterol production in astrocytes and thus the formation of plaques in mice. The new findings help understand how and why plaques form. The observation may also explain why cholesterol-related genes influence the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Our data demonstrate the importance of focusing on cholesterol production in astrocytes and its transport into neurons in order to reduce beta-amyloid and prevent plaque formation. Dr. said. Heather A. Ferris from the University of Virginia.

What do I do 10.1073/pnas.2102191118