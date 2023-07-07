Tips for bars, restaurants and clubs

The conservatory is a must in Sunderland. (photo: Alami)

Alert? A welcome one in the English seaside town. After that there’s pizza, bars, beaches, art, and soccer (if you have to).

The coastal city in the north of England is famous for its football club. The first contender – and not just in sports – is its neighboring city of Newcastle, which so far has more to offer, especially in terms of culture. But Sunderland is catching up Northern Gallery of Contemporary Artwide beaches, vintage bars and a somewhat surprising craving for pizza.

population: 274,000.

located between: Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

Best season: Summer, because there are many beautiful beaches such as Seaburn, Roker and Seaham.

Best place at 10 am: Pop Recs (172-175 High St W) for weekend vegan breakfasts. The non-profit café and music venue also hosts gigs and exhibitions.

Best place at 10 p.m.: “independent”concert venue and club.

Shopping tip: The old section upstairs of the Age UK charity shop (7 Blandford St).

Must see: the National Center for Glass and the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens. And the Stadium of Light: When football isn’t being played there, stars like Beyoncé have been performing lately.

Words to know: “Alreet” is a casual dialect greeting, “Ha’way the lads” is used to cheer your team on, “Mackems” are locals, and “Sunlun” is what they call their town.

What do you want to eat: Midnight Pizza Crü, Wildfire Pizza, and tacos pop-ups at Mexico 70 (312 High St W).

Here you should drink: in bars! about in “Isis’s Ark”in The Ivy House (Worcester Terrace) or in The Museum Vaults (33 Silksworth Row).

Best transportation: Tyne & Wear Metro – If you want to go to Newcastle, this is the fastest way.