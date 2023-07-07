Diana Zimmerman will head ZDF’s flagship studio

Diana Zimmermann will take over the ZDF Capital city studio in Berlin on December 1, 2023. ZDF announced Friday that it is pursuing Theo Cole, who is retiring. There is also a change in the management of ZDF Studios in Singapore. There Johannes Hanno, Studio Director currently in New York, will monitor South and Southeast Asia for ZDF from October 1, 2023. Former Studio Director in Singapore, Norms Odenthal, returns to Germany and will head ZDF State Studio North Rhine-Westphalia in Dusseldorf.

Distinguished journalist

ZDF Editor-in-Chief Bettina Scheitern said of the staff, “Diana Zimmermann is an award-winning senior journalist who recently penned ZDF’s media program as correspondent in London and Beijing.” In Berlin, you will identify new and important impulses in a politically exciting time.

According to ZDF, the 52-year-old Zimmerman has been a studio reporter in ZDF Capital city since September 2022. From 2015 to 2022, she headed the ZDF studio in London and reported extensively on Brexit, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. Prior to that, the multi-award-winning television journalist was a reporter at ZDF Studio in Beijing from 2007 to 2011 and chaired the ZDF “auslandsjournal” editorial team from 2011 to 2015.