Missing ‘Attitude of Silence’ – Kate Middleton makes Camila look bad

Relaxed and cheerful, King Charles approaches his “second coronation” in Scotland. Not so Camilla’s wife. A body language expert can frequently spot her shortcomings.

Edinburgh – King Charles III. He and Queen Camilla of Scotland received the Scottish Crown Jewels as a token of recognition of the United Kingdom, during a service at St Giles’ Cathedral. The king’s son, Prince William, 41, and his wife, Princess Kate, 41, also came to the Scottish capital for the ceremony. The heir to the throne, known in Scotland as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, took a seat alongside Charles and Camilla to watch the Red Arrows fly past the procession to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

While King Charles was relaxing, Camilla was constantly pulling her hair

Body language expert Judy James, who is responsible for Mirror Observers of the events of the “second coronation” were able to discover interesting details about the members of the royal family. For King Charles, the party was more relaxed than the sweetheart at Westminster Abbey in May, she saw at once. James found no sign of stress or worry, the King wearing a warm, bright smile most of the time.

The Regent only seemed concerned about Camilla. Frowning, eyebrows characteristically raised: Charles looked back to see if Camilla got out of the car safely. But some quick hand movements also showed the king’s impatience until his beloved finally got her place in the chapel. Judy James comments: “His concern seemed justified because Camilla seemed already nervous. Unlike Kate Middleton, she lacked the ability to adopt an attitude of silence during the service.” James explains that the constant straightening of her hair or tugging at the white feather of her formal hat are self-controlled rituals that signal constant stress.

At the BAFTA Awards, Princess Kate and Prince William showed an extraordinary amount of closeness Despite the recycled gown and simple accessories, the Princess of Wales conjured up a breathtaking peek at the 76th British Academy Film Awards on February 19, 2023 and also surprised her fans with unusual expressions of love to her husband, Prince William. The design was great, but Kate should long be remembered for the unusual intimacy of the crown couple, who seemed somewhat distant. On the red carpet, fans witnessed loving glances and plenty of secret touches. In the end, Kate patted the royal bottom as she came close to William’s ear and seemed to whisper something to him.

The expert notes the main differences in how couples communicate

Indeed, the Princess of Wales was quiet, appearing in a blue coat dress by Catherine Walker, last worn at Easter, an elaborate hat by Philip Treacy and a sumptuous necklace from the collection of the late Queen Elizabeth (96, † 2022). life and self-confidence. Prince William wore his No. 1 RAF uniform (short for RAF) with the formal mantle of the Order of the Thistle, the same formal robe of chivalry in which the King and Queen received their honours.

It wasn’t just an intimate look between Princess Kate and Prince William at the Scottish Coronation Gala in Edinburgh (photomontage). © Peter Byrne / dpa & Lesley Martin / Imago

The expert was particularly amazed at the discrepancy in communication between the couple: Charles and Camilla mumble like ventriloquists, often at the same time, perhaps without understanding each other, but this seems to calm them down: “there is no eye contact” . Different from the successors: “William and Kate always show that they listen to each other carefully,” showing feelings and touching each other. James noted, “Kate secretly patted William’s butt,” a signature gesture. The parents of the three children tend to make eye contact and exchange smiles when speaking. Surprisingly, Princess Kate and Prince William have apparently been sleeping in separate beds for so long. Sources used: Mirror