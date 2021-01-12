Thousands are obsessed with this handcrafted craft project of turning unwanted glass jars into elegant vases

Thousands of DIY enthusiasts across Australia are embracing a new trend of turning old bottles and jars into stunning elegant vases.

Perth Mom Carolina showed the easy process in a TikTok video on December 17, which has since been viewed more than 88,000 times.

The craft project involves painting the jars with acrylic paint and adding jute twine once they have dried for a rustic look.

The end result will definitely fill in any boring corner and become a highlight of the home decor.

Scroll down for the video

A fun craft project involves painting the jars with acrylic paint and adding twine once they dry for a rustic look

In the video, Carolina first cleans the surface of a Passata sauce bottle with a wet paper towel to remove any stickers and tape codes.

Using a brush, I painted two layers over the jar Make sure you don’t see the glass.

To make the jar look like it’s made of ceramic, she pre-mixed baking soda in a bowl of paint.

The abrasive texture of the baking soda will create a rough surface on the jar rather than a smooth surface.

Those on a budget might want to consider purchasing miniature paint pots from Bunnings to decorate multiple vases in different colors.

Once the paint has dried, Karolina wrap the strands around the glass jar.

Carolina first cleaned the surface of the Passata sauce bottle using a wet paper towel to remove any stickers. Then I squeezed white paint into a bottle

With a brush, she painted two layers over the jar to make sure that the glass was not visible before adding the strands

A local Victorian Britney also praised the simple way by sharing photos with the Kmart Inspired Homes group on Facebook – which has over 334,000 members.

I flogged these three this morning and I’m very happy with them! Recommended for cheap and easy idea! I wrote.

Britney and Carolina painted the glassware white and the end result looked amazing.

A local Victorian Britney also praised the simple way by sharing photos with the Kmart Inspired Homes group on Facebook (pictured)

Tips when painting vases Both old glassware and ceramics can be used Use the typical paint pots from the Bunnings Warehouse to stay on budget and choose a variety of colors Any paint can be used as long as it is water-based Use as much double-carb soda as needed to create the desired consistency Paint the inside, the outside, and the bottom of the vase, too READ Britain sends a space spider to the moon Make sure the paint is completely dry before adding another coat of paint, or it will peel off Add as many layers as desired – the more paint is added, the more original it will look The craft project is fun and simple at the weekend, and unattractive second-hand pots transform into stylish, modern vases that fill any boring corner

Others on Facebook and TikTok described the DIY tactic as “cool” and the end results as “cool.”

‘Very beautiful!’ Online one person said, and another added, “Try it this weekend!”

Transformed vases can also be used as plant pots to brighten the garden or can be used to store artificial foliage indoors.