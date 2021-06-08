This is how detailed the preparations in Geneva are

creativity lab 1/7 US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16.

Keystone 2/7 In this château in the Parc des Eaux-Vives.

France Press agency 3/7 Preparations for the meeting…







France Press agency 7/7 After that, the summit meeting will be held in “Villa La Grange”.

Two of the world’s most powerful men will meet in Geneva on June 16th. Preparations for the summit between US President Joe Biden (78) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (68) are in full swing. Not much is known yet.

Only: The meeting will take place at Villa La Grange and Hôtel du Parc des Eaux-Vives. An outstanding place worth a visit. Presidential Safe!

Several security guards are already on site. Everything should work and go according to plan.

900 police officers

For example, only Serge Dal Bosco (62), head of the Geneva government since June 1, will receive Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on the tarmac. About 900 police officers are mobilized in Geneva, in cooperation with the Federal Police and the security services of the United States and Russia.

According to Blick’s research, the city authorities of Geneva are also involved in organizing the meeting. You are preparing Villa La Grange and the hotel for the summit meeting. In addition, access roads will be redesigned from Tuesday so that about 30 cars from delegations can park. In addition, municipal services will provide a place for helicopters of the two heads of state to land at La Grange Park.

In addition, fences have been erected around the place since Tuesday morning and will remain in place for ten days. All this is done in coordination with the Swiss mission to the United Nations. As for the media, a handful of journalists will be accredited to follow the discussions. You will live in the CICG Geneva International Conference Centre.

secret defense

Hélène Lang-Lauper, general manager of the Hôtel du Parc des Eaux-Vives, attached to the Hôtel du Métropole, has remained silent so far. Even the Russian and American embassies did not want to comment on the details of the meeting at Blake’s request.

For now, only the Kremlin and the White House are allowed to communicate anyway. The Geneva government’s head of communications, Emmanuel Quinnod, told Blake that the State Council in Geneva would not comment on the issue.

Biden M Intercontinental, Bottin M Four Seasons De Berg

Biden will be staying at the Intercontinental Hotel. Helicopters and police are already flying over the site. Blick has visited the Intercontinental several times. According to some employees, this luxury residence is the safest in Switzerland. The hotel also has traditional links with the United States – past American presidents have stayed there.