World

This is how detailed the preparations in Geneva are

June 9, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16.

  • In this château in the Parc des Eaux-Vives.

  • Preparations for the meeting...

  • After that, the summit meeting will be held in

Two of the world’s most powerful men will meet in Geneva on June 16th. Preparations for the summit between US President Joe Biden (78) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (68) are in full swing. Not much is known yet.

Only: The meeting will take place at Villa La Grange and Hôtel du Parc des Eaux-Vives. An outstanding place worth a visit. Presidential Safe!

