This Diet Promotes Feelings of Depression – A Healing Practice

Avoid inflammatory diets

There is a relationship between Depression and diet and development fragility. Eating an inflammation-promoting diet appears to contribute to increased symptoms of depression and weakness. These effects are slightly more pronounced in people with depression.

In a new study, experts from Harvard Medical School Investigating the relationship between a pro-inflammatory diet and the onset of vulnerability in subjects with or without clinically relevant depressive symptoms.

The results were published in the English-language journal.Journal of Gerontology: Medical SciencesChest.

More than 1,700 participants surveyed

In the study, the data of the so-called Study of the Framingham lineage Analyze it. At the beginning of the study, 1701 participants Without flimsy symptoms they are asked to provide information on their diet and symptoms of depression.

After that, medical observation was carried out for about eleven years old instead of. After this period, the team explained, the vulnerability status was reassessed.

What exactly is weakness?

Asthenia is especially common among the elderly. The condition indicates one Functional decline in many physiological systemsFrom about ten to 15 percent It affects older adults and often occurs along with other health problems (such as depression).

Poor nutrition

According to experts, it is believed that Nutrition greatly contributes to the development of weakness. Previous studies have found an association between pro-inflammatory diets including artificial trans fats, refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats and a risk of impairment.

However, the new research is one of the first to try to understand the exact links between depression, diet-induced inflammation and weakness, the team reported.

Depression amplifies the effects of inflammation

Experts found the relationship between an inflammatory diet and an increased risk of impairment in participants with depressive symptoms Clearer I was.

Higher levels of inflammation in depressive symptoms

Based on these findings, the researchers hypothesized that people with depressive symptoms in general Higher inflammatory values Show. Then, when you eat a diet that boosts inflammation, it speeds it up vulnerability developmentthe team speculates.

“This study found that depressive symptoms can exacerbate weakness in response to consumption of a pro-inflammatory diet.The study author explains Dr. Courtney L. Millar in press release.

Protection from flavonoid fragility

“This suggests that a diet rich in anti-inflammatory compounds (such as fiber and plant substances called flavonoids) may help prevent the development of weakness.The doctor adds.

According to the expert, the study data indicates that middle-aged adults have Pro-inflammatory diet rather consume Symptoms of depression and weakness at the same time Develop.

Mediterranean diet protects against weakness

In two previous research papers in which Dr. However, it was already found that Millar eats Mediterranean diet evolution for Can prevent weakness.

Additionally, the team reports that a study published in May in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that a Pro-inflammatory diet Evolution risk increase weakness.

Fruits and vegetables are important for people with depression

For people with depression, it may be important to know Fruit and vegetable consumption to increase it Dr. Millar. The expert attributes this to the fact that fruits and vegetables are rich in them Fiber, flavonoids, and other antioxidants be. (as such)