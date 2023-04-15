Braunschweig: Talk to the researchers privately

4/14/2023 3:41 PM

Brunswick. Making science tangible: The Science Salon provides the opportunity to speak directly to researchers from the Braunschweig region. Instead of lectures, this interactive format focuses on dialogue. The Science Salon will take place on Wednesday, May 10, at 6 pm at the TRAFO Hub, Sophienstraße 40. The city of Braunschweig reports this in a press release.





The Salon der Wissenschaft is jointly organized by the association ForschungRegion Braunschweig eV, integrating the research institutions of the region, and the city of Braunschweig. The Science House is organizing the event. Register now online at www.salonderwissenschaft.de It is possible to get one of about 200 available spots. Entry to the event is free, but advance registration is mandatory. More information and a list of participating researchers can also be found under this link.

Speed ​​dating with a difference

Mr. Dr. Volkard Isermayer, President of the Thunen Institute and Head of Research Area H. Fifth: “The Science Salon is a kind of speed-dating between citizens and scientists. The 1:1 format provides the opportunity to listen, ask questions, be challenged, and gain insight into the inner workings of research.”

The Science Salon was held for the first time last year. The format has replaced the Braunschweig Research Prize, which has been awarded six times since 2007. The results of internationally outstanding, interdisciplinary research in engineering, life sciences or cultural sciences are honored and awarded to strengthen Braunschweig’s reputation as a leading research location. With the Salon der Wissenschaft this tradition was continued and at the same time science became accessible and tangible to the general public.

This is how Science Salon works

More than 30 scientists from research institutions in the Braunschweig region will answer questions in four 15-minute discussion groups. what are you looking for What is the future you dream of? Visitors ask questions, engage in one-on-one discussions, or listen to exciting and forward-looking research exchanges through headphones at select tabletop conversations. Whether it is research and development of active substances against diseases, smart and low-emission mobility, quantum technology, future city strategies, digitization, education, animal welfare, sustainability or climate protection – there are no limits to the variety of topics in personal exchange. .

Four slots, 20 tables, 15 minutes

Who speaks to whom is indicated when booking a ticket at the site. Visitors who did not receive a ticket for a 1:1 conversation in a slot or who would simply prefer to tune in can listen to selected table conversations via headphones. Headphones are provided on site for free.

The Salon der Wissenschaft will be opened through an introductory talk with Mayor Dr. Thorsten Kornblum, Professor Dr. Angela Ettel, Rector of the University of Braunschweig, and Professor Dr. Volkard Isermayer, Head of Research Area. During breaks and after the last round of conversations ends at 8:30pm, conversations about food and drink may continue.

