The World Curling Championship Qualifiers for Men have been suspended due to Coronavirus

The World Curling Championship for men was postponed during the playoff round due to positive tests for coronavirus in the bladder in Calgary, World Curling announced Friday evening.

The first game on Saturday morning – USA vs Switzerland for a place in the semi-final against Russia, which was originally set at 11 PM EST – will not play as planned.

According to World Curling, “All qualifying teams will be tested on Saturday morning. No more matches will be played until the results are clear and the players are safe.”

Before the tournament was postponed, Scotland defeated Canada for a place in the other semi-finals against defending champions and top seed Sweden.

The six teams qualified for the 2022 Olympic sessions (Scotland, Great Britain), including the three-man American ice rink, have qualified for the 2018 Olympic champions team (John SchusterAnd the Matt Hamilton And the John Landsteiner).

The team that will represent the United States in the 2022 Winter Games will be decided at the Olympic trials this fall.

The United States reached the crucial role in six consecutive Olympic and World Championships, with Schuster surpassing five of those teams. It was the last United States’ medal at the World Men’s Bronze Championships in 2016.

OlympicTalk is running Apple News. We preferred him!

Follow nbcolympictalk