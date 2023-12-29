December 30, 2023

The video shows a giant wave injuring eight people in California

Esmond Barker December 29, 2023

Video: Watson/Lucas Zollinger

The California coast is currently experiencing huge waves. The reason for this is the storms that the Pacific region is currently experiencing. In Ventura, on December 28, a violent wave caught many pedestrians by surprise. About 20 people were swept away and 8 of them were injured. The incident was captured on video from several angles. You can see it for yourself here:

Video: Watson/Lucas Zollinger

The city of Santa Cruz was also exposed to violent waves. Cleaning work is already underway, but the extent of the damage is still unclear. Streets, homes and beach restaurants were flooded in several parts of the coast.

More waves are expected at the end of the week

In Santa Cruz and Ventura, parts of the beach had to be closed, and in Ventura the pier had to be closed as well. The authorities urged people to avoid beaches and continue to warn of dangerous waves that could reach 12 meters in height. As a precaution, roads and passages leading to the sea were closed. The US National Weather Service even reported deadly conditions.

The eight injured people in Ventura, some of whom were swept about 50 meters into the street, survived with minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. (LZO)

